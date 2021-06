Bahamas Paradise is looking to hire 100 people to come on board and join its team after a 15 month pandemic hiatus.

Positions are both full and part time and include greeters, check in agents, luggage porters, and forklift operators.

The job fair will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 14 at the Port of Palm Beach in Riviera Beach.

If you plan to attend, you’re encouraged to bring a resume and dress for success.