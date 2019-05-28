Job Burn Out – It’s A Disease!!

Ever felt like your job has left exhausted or downright depleted? Ever felt bad about your job to the point where you’re not efficiently working? Well, the World Health Organization has now classified those feelings and declared them as a disease simply called “burnout.”

The WHO calls burnout “chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed” with three symptoms: exhaustion, mental distance and inability to work efficiently all caused by work. Burnout will become world-recognized by 2022.

Have you ever felt like you were burnt out by your job? What should employers do in order to prevent employee burnout?