Jane Fonda’s weekly series of climate change protests is going out with a bang!

The actress has been holding climate demonstrations in Washington, D.C., every week since October, a Greta Thunberg-inspired series of events dubbed Fire Drill Fridays. Her final one on Jan. 10 included a slate of guests like Joaquin Phoenix, the Joker star who just won a Golden Globe. Phoenix was among those arrested during the demonstration on Capitol Hill, Deadline reports.

