JK Rowling Has More Stories to Tell!

JK Rowling was out promoting the next Fantastic Beasts 2 trailer and dropped a bombshell about plans to tell four more stories from her Wizarding World.

On the Today show, Rowling said she was working on four project and hopes that she wants the world to see. “I know about the next four things I’m writing; it’s all backed up in there. I’m scared I’ll die before I get it all out.” What will the next project be for Rowling? It’s rumored that it will surround her crime fighting alter-ego “Robert Goldbraith.”

What story from JK Rowling would you like to see most on the big screen? What book has been your favorite from JK Rowling?