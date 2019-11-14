Jimmy Kimmel hosts sixth edition of "Mean Tweets: Music Edition"

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesThe 53rd Annual CMA Awards aired Wednesday night on ABC, and later on, so did a sixth installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s Mean Tweets: Music Edition.

As always,a variety of artists opened themselves up to some of the meanest, nastiest comments currently on the internet, procured especially by host Jimmy Kimmel. This time around, Billie Eilish, Alice Cooper, Chance the Rapper, Luke Perry, Lizzo, Luke Combs and a host of others took their licks.

As for the latter, one Twitter user accused Combs of making "music for people who taste the gas before they fill up their truck," while another noted, "Midland looks like they have a white van with 'free candy' written on the side" -- to which Cameron Duddy corrected, "It's a black van."

One of the biggest insults, however, was aimed at Cooper. "Alice Cooper looked 65 in 1972. How is he still alive," he read before shooting an equally confused look into the camera.

The overall best reaction came from Cardi B, who read in a pointedly soft voice, "I just watched a muted performance of Cardi B and that b**** just looks loud without any sound on. Like no thank you."

"How I look loud? How I look loud?? I'm loud?" She asks while looking around in bewilderment before deadpanning, "I don't even think I'm like loud. Suck my a***"

