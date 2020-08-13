Jimmy Kimmel defends Dua Lipa against sexist troll

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dua Lipa stepped in as a guest host for Jimmy Kimmel on Monday’s edition of his ABC late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! and, well, let’s just say not everyone thought she nailed her first attempt at a monologue.

While Kimmel thought the 24-year-old pop star did a great job, posting a laughing face, and the 100 underlined emojis on the show’s Instagram page, one follower had a different and rather sexist opinion of her performance.

“Women still aren’t funny,” a guy who goes by the handle “kingforearms” replied.

Jimmy clapped back with an instantaneous “maybe if one talks to you someday you’ll change your mind.”

Sean Hayes, George Lopez, and Joel McHale among others, have also subbed in for Kimmel while he’s on a summer break from the show.

By George Costantino

