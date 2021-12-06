Jimmy Fallon to release pandemic-inspired Christmas song with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion

Leylaynr

Jimmy Fallon is wasting no time telling his fans to exercise caution during the holidays because of COVID-19. The late night talk show host has a pandemic-inspired holiday single coming out on Tuesday, called “It was a… (Masked Christmas)” and it features Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande.

“Guys. I can’t believe I’m typing this but – I’m dropping a new single and video tonight,” Jimmy teased on Instagram, which included an animated cartoon of him holding hands with Ari and Meg as they sway side to side.

Jimmy also teased a snippet of the single, which features the “Body” rapper introducing the song over a festive beat while telling fans, “Y’all know what time it is.”

Ari is stoked to share the upcoming single and commented, “love you pal !!! so excited for this one” while her label, Republic Records, commented with a Christmas tree and heart eyes emojis.

The single and accompanying music video drops Tuesday at midnight EST.

