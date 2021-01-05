Jimmy Fallon hilariously parodies Harry Styles' "Treat People with Kindness" video

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Jimmy Fallon is back at it with his spot-on Harry Styles impression.

On The Tonight Show Monday night, the host parodied Harry’s latest music video for “Treat People with Kindness.”

In the clip, Jimmy as Harry is seen learning the choreography for the video, in which Harry dances on stage with Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge. SNL’s Chloe Fineman makes a cameo as Phoebe via FaceTime.

“I want it to be full of color: periwinkle blues and lavenders and rich, marigold,” Jimmy as Harry explains of the visual. “But then when we release the video, I want it to be in black and white.”

Jimmy also replicated Harry’s wardrobe from the video, which includes a sparkly jacket, argyle vest and wide leg pants. When the choreographer assumes he’s in costume for the video, Jimmy replies, in Harry’s British accent, “What, this? No, this is my walking to the mailbox clothes.”

Jimmy previously impersonated Harry for a hilarious parody of Vogue’s 73 Questions video series.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.