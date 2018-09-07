Jim Carrey Wants An “In Living Color” Reboot!

I am alllllllll the way in on that plan!

It’s been over 26 years since In Living Color went off the air, and Jim Carrey says now is the perfect time for series to join the long list of shows coming back!

Jim of course got his break as a cast member on the show from 1990 to 1994.



He’s got a new series on Showtime that starts on Sunday called “Kidding”, where he stars as Jeff, a children’s television icon who goes by the name Mr. Pickles.

Did you watch “In Living Color” way back then? Who was your fav character on the show?