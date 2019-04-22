Jim Carrey superfan Ariana Grande "can't breathe" after actor tweets kind words to her

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGOver the weekend, Ariana Grande shared her appreciation for one of her favorite actors, Jim Carrey – and he showed her some love right back.

It all started when Ariana posted a quote from Carrey on her Instagram Story that expresses his views on depression.

"Depression is your body saying, 'I don't want to be this character anymore. I don't want to hold up this avatar that you've created in the world. It's too much for me,'" the quote read.

"You should think of the word 'depressed' as 'deep rest,'” it continues. “Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character that you've been trying to play."

Ariana called Carrey, "The whole LOML [love of my life] forever,” and said her first AIM screenname in 4th grade was “jimcarreyfan42.”

In response to her posts, Carrey tweeted at Ariana Sunday: “I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression. A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the ‘Deep Rest’ concept.”

He added, “I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter!"

Ariana retweeted his message, and wrote, “i can’t process this or breathe hold on.”

“thank u so much for your kindness,” she continued, once she collected her thoughts. “i don’t think u understand how much i adore u or what u mean to me. thank u for taking the time to share this w me. you are such an inspiration.”

She added, “i can’t wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead. sending you lots of love & all things happy…jimcarreyfan42 is a very grateful girl rn.”

