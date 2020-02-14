Jim Carrey Gets Heat for His Response to a Female Journalist

Jim Carrey is getting online blowback for flirting with a female journalist.

Carrey is currently doing press for Sonic The Hedgehog. During an interview with Charlotte Long from Heat magazine, she asked Carrey, “Is there anything still left on your bucket list?”

Carrey responded, “Just you. That’s it. It’s all done now.” Long laughed and said, “Wow, I don’t know what to say to that.” Carrey answered back, “Just own it.” After Long posted the clip, comments came rolling in. One person called Carrey a “sleazeball” while someone else called the encounter “uncomfortable.” Some of Carrey’s fans came to his defense saying he meant nothing demeaning.

What do you think? Was Carrey over the line on this one?