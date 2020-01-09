Jillian Michaels faces online firestorm after saying Lizzo's body shouldn't be celebrated

John Lamparski/Getty Images

John Lamparski/Getty ImagesCelebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels kicked a hornet's nest on Wednesday after making not so favorable comments about Lizzo's body.

Speaking on BuzzFeed News' AM2DM, the Biggest Loser star opened up about the issues she has with celebrities like Ashley Graham and the "Truth Hurts" singer preaching self acceptance.

"I don't know anything about [Lizzo.] I'm sure she's a cool awesome chick," began Michaels. "But why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? That's what I'm saying, like, why aren't we celebrating her music? 'Cause it isn't gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes. I'm just being honest."

Michaels also expressed confusion about why she should care about Lizzo being "overweight."

Those comments, obviously, created a social media firestorm with critics accusing Michaels of "body shaming" and for being "fatphobic." Others pointed out that slimmer celebrities like Halle Berry and Nick Jonas are diabetic.

Following the backlash, Michaels clarified her comments on Instagram, writing, "As I've stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving."

The personal trainer went on, "I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity - heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few."

Michaels claimed she wasn't expressly wishing those health issues upon those considered overweight or obese, but advocated for people to "prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies."

Lizzo has not reacted to Michael's remarks. However, a few hours after the now-infamous interview blew up, the "Good as Hell" singer posted a soothing video to Instagram that overlooks the view from her home and wrote, "today’s mantra is: This is my life. I have done nothing wrong. I forgive myself for thinking I was wrong in the first place. I deserve to be happy."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.