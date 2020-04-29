Jill Zarin From The Real Housewives Of New York And I Kick It On ZOOM!

Jill and Marysol Patton (from the Real Housewives of Miami) really saw the need to help the people of Miami. After seeing a line more than a mile long of people trying to get food, they knew something had to be done.
As we know from RHONY, Jill is a connector! She called her friends at Chef’s Warehouse and said we need to help these people get food!
Chef’s Warehouse drove a truck to Miami and the help began! They are delivering the finest quality meats, dairy products – even paper & cleaning products – to people’s homes in Miami Beach. Click here to find out if they deliver to your area.
10% of retails sales from ChefsWarehouse.com will be donated to their front-line furloughed employees and others impacted members of the food service industry.