After her tour bus caught fire in a hotel parking lot, Jewel thanked the fire department and her “hero” bus driver.

Jewel took to TikTok explaining that her bus driver saved their vintage guitar and amp luckily, there were no injuries, and her performance at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday night went on. The post also showed the singer backstage with her 10-year-old son Kase, who is her drummer.