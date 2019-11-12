Jewel raises awareness for homeless youth with "No More Tears"; music video coming Friday

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesJewel is lending her voice to the upcoming documentary film about homeless youth, Lost in America.

The singer’s new single, “No More Tears,” serves as the theme song for the film, which hits select theaters later this year. An official video for the hopeful ballad is coming this Friday, including a glimpse into the documentary’s emotional subject matter.

"Lord knows you can't lose all of the time/So dry those pretty eyes/Lift that proud face/’Cause I still see a beautiful place, love for you and I,” Jewel sings on the track.

Jewel also serves as one of the film’s executive producers, alongside Halle Berry, Rosario Dawson, Miley Cyrus and others.

“No More Tears” is the first new music from Jewel in nearly four years. This year, she’s celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut album, Pieces of You. It’s also the 20th anniversary of her Christmas album, Joy: A Holiday Collection.

