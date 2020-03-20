Jewel hosting virtual concert to benefit her at-risk youth program

The Orchard

The OrchardAfter having to cancel her planned fundraiser for at-risk youth due to the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, Jewel will instead host a virtual benefit concert this weekend.

Live from San Quarantine: A Livestream Concert will take place on Jewel’s Instagram and Facebook pages Saturday, March 21 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The shows will raise money for the singer’s Never Broken program, powered by the Inspiring Children Foundation.

The concert's goal is to get 5,000 people to donate $1 a day, or $30 a month, for a year. The Never Broken program helps at-risk youth with housing, food, clothing, necessities and mentoring, as well as physical, emotional, mental and health resources.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.