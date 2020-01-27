Jessie J turns up the PDA with Channing Tatum on social media

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI WaterAfter Channing Tatum confirmed he and Jessie J are giving romance another try, the "Band Bang" singer posted a video on Saturday of the two sharing a series of sweet kisses and gushed about their relationship.

"Happiness from the inside out. I love you so much baby @channingtatum," reflects Jessie in the caption. "The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters."

The "Price Tag" artist is seen leaning in and kissing Tatum on the cheek before he happily returns the gesture. The two break out into giddy smiles as she cups his face, which causes him to playfully nibble her face as she giggles.

Jessie J also had a message to those who aren't so enthused she's back together with the Magic Mike star. "When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast," she encourages. "When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was.

Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way."

Haters aside, friends of the happy couple flooded the comments section with well wishes.

"Say it louder!!! Happy for you!," encouraged Jordin Sparks while Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock spammed with heart eye emojis.

However, Pinnock's spam was dwarfed by the sheer amount of red heart emojis -- 44 in all -- Tatum left on Jessie J's inspirational post.

