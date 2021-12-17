Jessie J says she’s ready to find the love of her life

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Whiteley

Jessie J says she’s ready to fall in love again and sent an open invitation for her future partner to make their move.

Taking to Instagram recently, the “Domino” singer shared a video of her belting out her recent single, “I Want Love,” and opening up about what she’s currently feeling about settling down.

“They say you find the love of your life when you are not looking,” Jessie captioned. “So boom… I’ll pretend to look the other way, and then you just (whoever you are) sneak up on me.”

She added “anytime soon is good,” illustrating that she is hoping that someone sweeps her off her feet in the near future.

The British singer was previously linked to Luke James, Channing Tatum and, most recently, dancer Max Pham Nguyen.

Jessie’s announcement comes a month after she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. She previously said she’s healing from the heartbreaking loss and vowed she is “not quitting on my happiness or myself.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

