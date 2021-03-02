Jessie J reveals she's dating dancer Max Pham Nguyen

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Jessie J has a new special somebody in her life.

Following her split from Channing Tatum last year, the singer revealed on Instagram Monday that she’s now dating dancer and choreographer Max Pham Nguyen.

She confirmed their relationship status after photos surfaced of them out to lunch together, with the Daily Mail calling Max her “male pal.”

“A story was posted today. The article was actually sweet,” Jessie wrote, referencing the Mail story. “BUT…THE PICS?! Yoooooo!!!”

Unhappy with how the pics made her look “like an old man who owns a boat, basically Lord Farquards Dad growing out an old hair cut,” Jessie decided to post some more flattering photos of her and Max.

“Max and I thought you guys deserved some better picture options,” she captioned the series of cute, couple-y photos. “Saving you hiding in cars and bushes.”

She included a “silly option,” a “date night option,” and a “beach option,” among others, adding, “Ps. He isn’t my male pal.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

