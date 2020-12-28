Jessie J reveals she was diagnosed with Meniere’s disease on Christmas Eve

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Jessie J’s Christmas wasn’t quite so merry.

The singer revealed over the weekend that she spent Christmas Eve in the hospital with Meniere’s disease, an inner ear condition that can cause vertigo and hearing loss.

“I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line,” Jessie said in her Instagram Stories. “Basically I got told I had Meniere’s syndrome.”

“I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence,” she continued. “Now’s the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it. I just miss singing so much and being around anyone.”

Jessie added that it could’ve been worse and she’s “super grateful” for her health. Singer Huey Lewis was also diagnosed with Meniere’s disease nearly three years ago, resulting in debilitating hearing loss.

In another Instagram post, Jessie described how she’s coping with the disease.

“I am now watching Queen’s Gambit with my finger in my ear,” she said. “I’ve done the first episode four times because I [have] zero focus and my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hairdryer on.”

She concluded by sending love to her fans and encouraged them to stay positive this holiday season.

