Jessie J gives birth to baby boy: “He is magic”

Jessie J is a new mom.

The 35-year-old singer announced on her Instagram Story Friday that she welcomed her first child, a son.

“A week ago my whole life changed,” she wrote. “My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love.”

“He is magic,” she continued. “He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world]. He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, mine and here.”

Jessie first revealed she was pregnant in January after going through a devastating pregnancy loss in 2021.

“For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support,” she wrote. “I will be back on instagram when I’m ready.”

