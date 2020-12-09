Jessica Simpson teams with Amazon Studios for new reality series, drama series & more

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It was reality TV that made Jessica Simpson a household name, so it’s only fitting that she’s now returning to the unscripted genre as part of a huge new deal with Amazon Studios.

As part of the multimedia deal, Amazon Prime Video will stream an unscripted docuseries based on Jessica’s best-selling memoir, Open Book. The multi-part series will include never-before-seen footage filmed over the last 10 years, and will cover Jessica’s singing career, her sobriety journey, her personal life and her business success.

In addition, Amazon Studios and IMDb TV are developing a fictionalized drama series inspired by Open Book — specifically, the part where Jessica’s in her twenties, post-divorce, and is trying to find herself. Music will be a big part of both series.

Finally, Amazon Original Stories will release two essays from Jessica in 2021. One will be about motherhood and the other is about gratitude. The essays will be available free to Kindle Unlimited subscribers and Prime Members in both digital and audio formats. Jessica herself will narrate the audio editions.

In a statement, the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer says, “I am humbled and honored to partner with Amazon Studios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen…the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is a dream for me.”

She adds, “I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal. I hope to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing Open Book — to inspire others to be entertained, moved, and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger.”

