Jessica Simpson dishes on kissing Justin Timberlake after Nick Lachey split

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC ImagesJessica Simpson continued to be an open book during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night.

The singer, who’s promoting her revealing new memoir, Open Book, spilled that following her divorce form 98 Degrees’ Nick Lachey, she shared a smooch with another boy-bander: Justin Timberlake.

"After divorce and he was out of a relationship, he was, like, over at my house, we shared a nostalgic kiss, but I thought, ‘Oh, this is interesting,'" she recounted. "And he took his phone out and started typing. And I was like, ‘Okay, I hope that's not, like, another girl. Like, did I, like, stick my tongue out too much or, you know?'"

Turns out he was texting a fellow Mickey Mouse Club alum -- but not the one you think.

"Apparently, him and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old," Jessica said. "And so, he texted Ryan and said he won the bet. And I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Um…So we don't kiss again. That's done.'"

Open Book, which also contains more serious revelations from Jessica about addiction and sexual abuse, comes out February 4.

