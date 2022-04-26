Jessica Biel says she is “really proud” of her marriage to Justin Timberlake

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are among the latest celebrity couples to be hit by breakup rumors, but, ahead of their 10th anniversary, those rumors were sufficiently debunked.

Biel spoke to ﻿Access Hollywood﻿ about her marriage and paid no mind to the unsavory reports. “I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,'” the Candy star said of her marriage. “I just feel really proud of it.”

Biel continued, “We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

These comments put to rest the recent trouble-in-paradise reports that claimed the two were headed toward a multi-million dollar divorce.

Justin and Jessica’s relationship was tested in 2019, after he was seen cozying up to his ﻿Palmer ﻿co-star ﻿Alisha Wainwright﻿. The “Cry Me a River” singer apologized on Instagram, and in his post he described his behavior as “a strong lapse of judgment” that was fueled by alcohol, while attesting that “nothing happened between me and my costar.”

He added, “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

Justin and Jessica wed in 2012, and share two sons, seven-year-old Silas and two-year-old Phineas.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.