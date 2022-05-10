Jessica Biel credits Justin Timberlake for keeping their marriage strong

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel admits marriage isn’t easy and credits husband Justin Timberlake for building and maintaining its strong foundation.

The actress was at the premiere of her new true crime series, Candy, where she was asked by Entertainment Tonight about what keeps their marriage alive. “It’s a good question, right?” she remarked. “I’ll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: ‘We might be married, but we have to keep dating,’ and it’s so true.”

“You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together,” Biel continued. “It’s not always easy, as we all know, but those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable.”

Justin was Biel’s date to the Candy premiere and the actress said that in itself was another testament to their strong marriage. “It’s always fun to celebrate something that you’re proud of, and to do it with him and have a glass of wine — it feels special,” she grinned.

Candy is now streaming on Hulu and the actress previously revealed she drew inspiration for her character, Candy Montgomery, from her husband. Candy’s short, curly hair is reminiscent of Justin’s NSYNC days, and Biel said Justin “laughed” over the similarities.

“Let’s get serious, he had beautiful curls,” the Sinner star added.

Jessica and Justin wed in 2012 and share two sons, seven-year-old Silas and two-year-old Phineas.

