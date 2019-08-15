Jersey Boys: The Jonas Brothers to perform remotely on MTV VMAs

Courtesy MTVIn case you're not aware, The Jonas Brothers are from New Jersey -- so of course they wanted to be a part of this year's MTV Video Music Awards, which are airing live from Newark on August 26. It's the show's first-ever edition to be held in the Garden State.

MTV has announced that The JoBros will do a special remote performance on the telecast, from what's described as "an iconic location along the New Jersey shoreline." We're betting on Atlantic City's famous boardwalk, but you'll have to tune in to find out.

This will be Joe, Nick and Kevin's first performance on the VMAs in more than 10 years.

As previously reported, the MTV VMAs will also feature performances from Video Vanguard Award recipient Missy Elliott, as well as Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X and Rosalía.

The 2019 MTV VMAs, hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, air at 8 p.m. ET/PT August 26. Today is the last day you can vote in 14 VMA categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration, via vma.mtv.com.

