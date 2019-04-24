“Jeopardy!” Champ Passes $1 Million Mark

Ken Jennings may want to start exercising his thumb in case a matchup of the greatest minds is ever assembled. There’s a new contender coming for his championship crown.

On Tuesday, James Holzhauer added once again to his incredible “Jeopardy!” winnings, surpassing the $1 million mark on his 14th appearance. The Las Vegas professional gambler broke the hit game show’s previous one-day earnings record of $77,000 with a whopping $131,127 last week.

Speaking to the Associated Press about Holzhauer, Jennings, who racked up $2.5 million in his 74 visits, admitted, “James is just a perfect ‘Jeopardy!’ machine.”

