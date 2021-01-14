Jennifer Lopez's son inspired her to take part in last year's Black Lives Matter protest

Micaiah Carter

Last summer, Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez were among the many celebrities who participated in the Black Lives Matter marches that swept the country in the wake of George Floyd‘s death. But as she tells ELLE magazine, she may never have done it if her son Max hadn’t given her the inspiration.

JLo says that when her 12-year-old realized that mom’s social media following was as big as that of his favorite YouTube gamers, “he wanted to make sure I realized that I had power and that I should use it.”

“I thought that was very insightful,” Lopez tells ELLE. “It was one of those parenting moments when you’re like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m raising a conscientious, kind, loving kid here.'”

She adds of the march, “I’m not used to being in big crowds like that, but it felt very empowering, and it was great to see so many young people out there, really young people.”

Of the controversy surrounding the movement itself, though, JLo states, “I don’t think it should ever be looked at as anything except trying to make things better, trying to make sure that people don’t get hurt, that people are treated fairly.”

Jennifer also talks to ELLE about her new JLo Beauty line and her upcoming film Marry Me, due in May. The video for her new single “In the Morning” launches February 13 on her Triller channel. As for her wedding to Rodriguez, nothing’s planned.

“We postponed the wedding twice, she says. “We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that. We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.