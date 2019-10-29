Jennifer Lopez wants Super Bowl halftime show to be "beautiful, impactful, enjoyable and fun"

Jennifer Lopez is deep into the planning phase of her Super Bowl halftime show, which will take place this February in Miami. She tells Extra that she and her co-star Shakira are also communicating, and are on the same page when it comes to what they want the show to accomplish.

“I have been doing a lot of meetings...been prepping and hiring the people and putting concepts and ideas for the show together,” J-Lo told Extra. "Shakira and I have spoken a few times already. She’s putting her thing together, [I’m] putting my thing together, thinking about who we want to join us onstage, if we want that.”

Jennifer says she and the "Hips Don't Lie" singer are "super-excited" about the massive show, adding, "We want to make a beautiful, impactful, enjoyable, fun show for everybody. We want to bring everybody together. That’s the point. We as artists have that rare gift to be able to do that, and that’s what I think our main goal is.”

The "On the Floor" entertainer adds that she's still deciding on her set list and getting sketches done for what she might wear, but says above all, "My main goal is just to have fun out there.”

You can see what Jennifer and Shakira cook up when Super Bowl 54 airs February 2 live from Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Fox.

