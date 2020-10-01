Jennifer Lopez unveils first Coach handbag from new collection

© 2020 Hao Zeng

Jennifer Lopez‘s got a brand-new bag.

She’s unveiled the first piece from her Coach X Jennifer Lopez collection: a reimagining of the brand’s iconic Hutton bag. It’s made of pink and reddish-brown — excuse us, “peony and oxblood” — colorblock calf leather, trimmed with snakeskin and finished with a hangtag and story patch with J-Lo’s signature.

According to Coach, the bag was “inspired by the values of authenticity and inclusivity that Coach and Lopez share.”

“Designing my first bag with Coach was a great experience,” Jen says in a statement. “I really wanted the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton to feel like me. The colorblock leather and polished hardware details are really my style. It’s a bag that makes me look pulled together and ready for anything, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

On Coach’s website, you can see some videos and stills of J-Lo in the studio and on a movie set with her new bag. “I’m a multihyphenate, multidimensional kind of woman and I need my bag to be, too,” reads her quote.

You can put the bag on your holiday list now, at a cost of $495.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.