Jennifer Lopez to receive Fashion Icon Award from Council of Fashion Designers of America

Jennifer Lopez: Actress, singer, dancer, businesswoman and now, fashion icon.

The entertainer will receive this year's Fashion Icon award in June at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards, held annually by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. She's receiving the honor thanks to her "longstanding and global impact on fashion."

CFDA Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg says, "Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power. Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”

From her iconic, plunging Versace Grammy dress to the mirror mosaic Tom Ford number she wore to the Oscars earlier this year, "Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable,” says Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA.

He adds, “Designers...love to dress her for both stage and private moments.”

Past recipients of the CFDA Fashion Icon award include Rihanna, Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams and Johnny Depp. Jennifer will receive the award June 3 at New York's Brooklyn Museum.

J-Lo's It's My Party tour kicks off June 7 in L.A. Her new movie Hustlers will open September 13th and -- oh yeah -- she's newly engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

