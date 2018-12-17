Jennifer Lopez to Launch Skincare Line

Jennifer Lopez has dominated the music industry, she has dominated the fashion industry, and she’s a pretty good actress. She’s also always up for a new challenge. Her latest challenge, a skincare line, though something tells me that it won’t be too much of a challenge for her either.

Other than her amazing career she is also known for her seemingly ageless, flawless skin. In most interviews, one of the first questions asked is generally about her skincare routine.

Well, the 49-year-old singer, dancer, all around talent is not only telling us her secrets, but she is also giving them to us with her very own skincare line.

Lopez spilled the beans earlier this week while at an event in N.Y.C.

Though we’ll have a whole year’s wait for the line from what Lopez says, it will be well worth the wait.

She told reporters she’s been working on the line for a while now because she doesn’t just want to put out anything, and that her line will contain many of the skincare secrets she learned growing up:

“ I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I’ve learned and all the secrets I have. And it doesn’t have anything to do with needles.”

So far no date or name has been released for the line as of yet, but once more information becomes available, I will be sure to update this post!