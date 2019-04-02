Jennifer Lopez Sued For World of Dance

Jennifer Lopez is facing some legal troubles over the hit television show ‘World of Dance.’

Alvin Gray-El is suing J. Lo and longtime choreographer Debbie Allen for more than 6 million dollars. Gray-El claims he shared the idea back in 2009 for the show with Allen and when he tried to get copyright for it, he learned it was already in the works. Although, there is no clear connection between Lopez and Allen for ‘World of Dance.’ Both women have yet to respond to his lawsuit.

Do you believe Alvin Gray-El will win in court for his lawsuit?