Jennifer Lopez Sued For World of Dance

Jennifer Lopez is facing some legal troubles over the hit television show ‘World of Dance.’

Alvin Gray-El is suing J. Lo and longtime choreographer Debbie Allen for more than 6 million dollars.¬†Gray-El claims he shared the idea back in 2009 for the show with Allen and when he tried to get copyright for it, he learned it was already in the works.¬†Although, there is no clear connection between Lopez and Allen for ‘World of Dance.’ Both women have yet to respond to his lawsuit.

