Jennifer Lopez says "there's no rush" to marry Alex Rodriguez

ABC/Kelsey McNeal

ABC/Kelsey McNealJennifer Lopez is a busy woman.

In addition to embarking on her fourth concert tour next week -- the It's My Party Tour -- she's also starring in the upcoming film Hustlers and is a judge on TV's World of Dance.

With such a loaded schedule, it comes as no surprise that the star, who got engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez in March after two years together, says there's no rush to the altar.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, J.Lo shared an update on how the wedding planning is going.

"I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so you know, we are [taking it slow]," she told the outlet. "There's no rush. We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed."

Lopez told ET that she's already started looking at dresses and locations for her big day, but "only when I have time. Most of the time I'm working."

The couple officially announced their engagement in a series of social media posts featuring the proposal, which took place during a beach vacation in March.

The North American leg of the It's My Party Tour kicks off June 7.

