Jennifer Lopez says she’s “never been better” amid rumors of rekindled romance with Ben Affleck

ABC

Jennifer Lopez neither confirmed nor denied she and Ben Affleck are giving love another shot, but she did recently say she’s “never been better.”

After ending her engagement with Alex Rodriguez, the “On The Floor” singer caught up with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and dished on her career and personal life.

Lopez, while plugging her new single “Cambia El Paso,” assured fans she’s in a good place.

“I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?’ This is it. I’ve never been better,” she grinned. “I want my people who care about me… to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own.”

The Grammy nominee continued, “I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at.”

“I just want everybody to know that it’s… the best time of my life,” she maintained.

As for her new single, which translates to “Change the Step,” Lopez hinted the song may be about her recently called off engagement.

“It is about change and it is about taking a step… when things don’t feel right,” she explained. “To me that represents joy, happiness [and] life.”

“‘Cambia El Paso,’ where it says, ‘All she wants to do is just dance, dance, dance, dance.’ It’s really about all she wants to do is be happy. All she wants to do is live,” Lopez said.

Lopez and Affleck, who have recently been photographed canoodling together, first met in 2002 and broke up in 2004.

Lopez later married singer Marc Anthony in 2004 while Affleck wed Jennifer Garner in 2005. Both respective marriages ended after 10 years.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.