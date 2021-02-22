Jennifer Lopez pays sweet tribute to her twins as they turn 13: "Your mama loves you beyond forever"

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her twins Max and Emme today on Instagram, as they turn 13. JLo posted video of the two enjoying breakfast in bed, and opening cards and letters she gave them.

“My beautiful babies are teenagers today!!” she captioned the video. “OMG!! I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil’ coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love.”

She continued, “It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since…I’m feeling so many emotions this morning…so very emotional today…so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can’t freeze time.”

“To my two caring, sensitive and special souls…who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways…your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever…,” she ended her message.

On her Instagram Story, she posted additional photos of the twins’ birthday feasts of pancakes and waffles, plus loving messages to Max and Emme from Jennifer’s fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer shares the twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

