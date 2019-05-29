Jennifer Lopez Needs Mary Fiore’s Helping Planning Her Wedding!

I loved that movie – “The Wedding Planner”! Jennifer fell in love with Matthew McConaughey even before he drove Lincolns! Surprisingly, they never dated. HA!

Jennifer Lopez is in no hurry to have a wedding with Alex Rodriguez. She is taking her time.

Lopez told Entertainment Tonight, “I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so you know, we are [taking it slow].”

She continued, “There’s no rush. We really see this as something that’s gonna be forever, and we’re gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed.”

Lopez that she has looked into venues and dresses but she has been busy working. Lopez has put in long rehearsal days getting ready for her It’s My Party tour that kicks off in Los Angeles on June 7th.

Who took the longest time planning a wedding? Did it turn out to be everything they wanted?