Jennifer Lopez hails “caring, loving…” Ben Affleck for Father’s Day; Marc Anthony not mentioned

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez posted a sweet Father’s Day message to her fiancé, Ben Affleck — but what’s also getting attention is the fact she neglected to mention ex-husband Marc Anthony, the father of their 14-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme.

“Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever,” Jen captioned the video about Ben, adding, “#HappyFathersDay my love.”

The slideshow of pictures and video of the celebrity couple together were coupled with an interview voiceover from Lopez in which she said, “nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone” she loves “deeply,” who is, “…just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be…”

Affleck is dad to 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina and 10-year-old Samuel, his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

J. Lo also posted a Dad’s Day message to David, her own father, who she called, “the best daddy ever!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.