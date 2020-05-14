Jennifer Lopez ecstatically reveals her daughter, Emme, has written a children's book

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicJennifer Lopez couldn't be a prouder parent. Her 12-year-old daughter Emme Muñiz is about to become a certified published author.

The "On The Floor" singer could hardly contain her excitement as she made the big announcement on Wednesday. "So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book Lord Help Me," gushed Lopez while showing off a series of photos of her daughter and her upcoming children's book.

Lopez shares Emme and her twin brother Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The 50-year-old quickly detailed the importance of Emme's story, explaining that "This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith."

Lord Help Me, which is written for those between the age three to seven, teaches readers to be thankful for even the littlest things in life that they otherwise might take for granted.

"This sweet and reassuring picture book walks readers through ordinary moments when Emme asks God for help — some small, like waking up for school or getting along with a sibling, and others big, like helping to save the planet and all its creatures," details the publisher, Random House Children's Books.

As for Emme, she revealed what inspired her book.

"In school I learned about sloths and how they're facing extinction, so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers," she explained in a separate press release. "I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help—two things that bring me a lot of comfort."

Lord Help Me will be released in English and Spanish. It comes out later this year on September 29. It is available for pre order.

