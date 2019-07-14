Jennifer Lopez concert at Madison Square Garden evacuated due to NYC power outage: "I am heartbroken and devastated"

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for ABAA massive power outage in New York City affected entertainment events all over the Big Apple on Saturday night, including Broadway shows -- and a concert by Jennifer Lopez at Madison Square Garden.

The power outage was caused by a transformer fire that began at West 64th Street and West End Avenue -- coincidentally, on the exact same date that the notorious New York City "Blackout of 1977" occurred.

In a clip that J-Lo posted on Twitter, she said, "Hi guys, so we're backstage...they just told me to get off stage. Obviously all the power went out in the city and obviously here at Madison Square Garden."

"They're asking everybody to evacuate very slowly and calmly. And that's what we're going to have to do," she added. "I am heartbroken and devastated...I love you. I am so sorry that this happened in the middle of our moment."

After she exited the venue, J-Lo posted another video, in which she said, "I just don't even know what to say. I just want you guys to know that you're going to get your money's worth, that we are going to come back and we're going to do an amazing show for you. I'm so sorry that this happened."

"Obviously it was beyond all of our control. The building handled it really well. They did the smartest thing," she continued. "So I love you. I'm sorry. And I will see you all very soon."

Madison Square Garden issued a statement to ABC News, saying that ticket holders will be contacted with information as soon as the venue has it.

J-Lo's show was her second night at MSG; it's part of her ongoing It's My Party tour.

