Jennifer Lopez celebrates J.Lo 20th anniversary by recreating "Love Don't Cost a Thing" video

To honor the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album J.Lo, Jennifer Lopez decided to recreate a little snippet of the music video for the album’s lead single, “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the singer took to the beach to reenact the scene from the video where she walks toward the camera and starts tossing all of her “bling.”

The final shot of the real video features her in the ocean, taking off her shirt and throwing it at the camera. In the recreation, Jennifer, who’s wearing a t-shirt with her own likeness, teases this scene but stops short of actually going topless.

“Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!!!” she captioned the clip. “Had a little fun at a recent shoot.”

In another Instagram post, Jennifer continued, “As I reflect on the fact that it’s the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs. Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!! #MyLoveDontCostAThing #SameGirl”

J.Lo, the follow up to 1999’s On the 6, was released January 16, 2001.

By Andrea Tuccillo

