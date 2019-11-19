Jennifer Lopez announced as the new face of Coach

Walt Disney Television/Jeff Neira

Walt Disney Television/Jeff NeiraWe all know Jennifer Lopez has been responsible for some iconic designer fashion moments in her day -- hello, Versace jungle dress -- but now she’s got a new fashion partnership in the works.

The multi-faceted entertainer has been named the new face of Coach.

The brand posted a black-and-white campaign photo of J.Lo, sporting a chic trench coat and scarf as her hair blows in the wind.

“Get ready to be swept away,” they captioned the photo. “#JLo is the new face of Coach. More to come in 2020.”

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Jennifer will appear in Coach’s global advertising campaigns for leather goods, apparel and footwear, starting with the spring 2020 season.

“I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach,” J.Lo says in statement obtained by WWD. “It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style –– an uptown/downtown mix.”

Lopez's support of Coach goes way back: she carried Coach Signature bags in her 2002 video for “All I Have.”

Selena Gomez was previously the face of Coach since 2016 and collaborated with the brand on accessories and apparel. No word on what her role, if any, will be going forward.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.