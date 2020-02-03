Jennifer Lopez and Shakira show off their Latin pride at Super Bowl 54

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira delivered a high-energy performance at Sunday's Pepsi Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show that also celebrated their Latin culture.

Shakira started by dancing her way through "She Wolf" and "Empire," in which she showed off her guitar skills for the latter. She continued with "Whenever, Wherever" and "I Like It," joined by Bad Bunny, before ending with "Hips Don't Lie," during which Shakira did a little crowd surfing.

That gave way to J-Lo, who entered the stage atop a pole before shouting, "Miami are you ready?" She then launched into "Jenny from the Block," followed by "Ain't It Funny," "Get Right" and, following a quick wardrobe change, she demonstrated her pole dancing talents while singing "Waiting for Tonight."

J Balvin took center stage for a brief medley of “Que Calor,” his collaboration with Major Lazer, and "Love Don't Cost a Thing," before joining Lopez for "Mi Gente."

Jennifer kept the energy going with "On the Floor," her collaboration with Pitbull.

Lopez's 11-year-old daughter Emme -- whom she shares with ex-husband with Marc Anthony -- made a surprise appearance, leading a chorus of young singers in a version of her mom's 1999 hit "Let's Get Loud."

The performance also featured a touching tribute NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died tragically in a tragic helicopter accident a week ago -- by lighting up a cross on the field in purple and yellow, the colors of the LA Lakers.

The halftime show closed with Jennifer and Shakira teaming up for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," Shakira's song with South African band Freshlyground.

As for the game itself, the Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years, pulling off a fourth quarter comeback to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

