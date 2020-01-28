Jennifer Lopez and Shakira show off how they're preparing for the Super Bowl halftime show

Courtesy NFL/Pepsi

With the Super Bowl this Sunday, halftime acts Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are in the final push to perfect their performance. However, it appears the two have completely different methods of psyching themselves up for their big night.

For JLo, the "On The Floor" singer showed off her necessary accessories for the Big Game. "JLo Super Bowl kit," Lopez captioned against the Monday photo of a bedazzled microphone and cup bearing her stage name, along with a latte, two cell phones, and a striking pair of sunglasses.

Fans believe that Lopez might be subtly hinting that there will be lots of bling on the Sunday night halftime stage.

As for the second act of the night, Shakira, she revealed on Monday that she's been crashing the Miami Dolphins' gym for her intense pre-show workouts.

While the video starts off with Shakira working with weights, the montage also shows her personal trainer's unconventional way of whipping the"Hips Don't Lie" artist into shape. "Now she got me cleaning the floors!" Shakira laughs in a thought bubble as she labors to wipe down a Dolphins logo.

As for what that means, the jury's still out on that.

Unfortunately, both Shakira and Lopez have remained rather tight-lipped on what surprises and songs the audience will experience during the highly anticipated halftime show.

There are a few definites, however: there will be lots of hip shaking and costume changes.

Sunday night's Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs airs on FOX starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

