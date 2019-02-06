Jennifer Lawrence Is Engaged !

Well, fellas, Jennifer Lawrence is off the market.

She’s now engaged to her art dealer boyfriend of nine months Cooke Maroney.  After being spotted with a huge ring on her finger just this week, Lawrence’s rep has confirmed the engagement.

Lawrence’s husband-to-be is a 33-year-old art dealer from New England and while his relationship with Lawrence has been somewhat private, things are now very public.

Are you happy to hear that Jennifer Lawrence is engaged?

How long have you ever kept a relationship private?

