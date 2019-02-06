Jennifer Lawrence Is Engaged !

Well, fellas, Jennifer Lawrence is off the market.

She’s now engaged to her art dealer boyfriend of nine months Cooke Maroney. After being spotted with a huge ring on her finger just this week, Lawrence’s rep has confirmed the engagement.

Lawrence’s husband-to-be is a 33-year-old art dealer from New England and while his relationship with Lawrence has been somewhat private, things are now very public.

