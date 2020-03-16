Jennifer Hudson sings Marlon Wayans out of his pants with Aretha Franklin's "Ain't No Way"

ABC/Fred Lee

Marlon Wayans calls Jennifer Hudson the "best karaoke singer ever," because she's able to sing him right out of his pants.

The funnyman shared a video clip of Hudson channeling her inner Aretha Franklin, singing the 1968 hit "Ain't No Way" during an apparent rehearsal for the upcoming Franklin biopic Respect, in which she stars as the Queen of Soul. The Grammy-winning singer commanded everyone's attention in the room with her powerful voice, especially Wayans', who appears with his pants at his ankles and wearing only a hoodie -- and undershorts, of course.

Hudson laughed and walked to the other side of the room. A voice in the background repeatedly says, "I hate you." Another says, "We gotta put Marlon in a home, y'all."

Hudson finished the song while trying not to laugh at Marlon's comedic attempts to pull his pants down again.