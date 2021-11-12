Jennifer Garner says Ariana Grande looked “beautiful” in her ’13 Going on 30′ dress

Trae Patton/NBC

Jennifer Garner approves of Ariana Grande’s take on one of her most famous 13 Going on 30 looks.

On The Voice earlier this week, the singer paid homage to the 2004 rom-com by wearing the Versace dress Garner’s character, Jenna Rink, wears in the movie’s “Thriller” dance scene. In a new interview with People, Garner says she messaged Ari after seeing the tribute.

“I was actually DM’ing with Ms. Grande,” Jennifer says. “What a dear sweet person, she is. A beauty. She looks so beautiful in the dress.”

Ariana also paid tribute to the film in the video for her 2018 track, “thank u, next.” Garner says seeing how fans continue to show love for 13 Going on 30 all these years later has been a joy.

“It’s impossible to even tell you how warm and fuzzy it makes me to see that Jenna Rink still has a life,” she says.

Also this week in a full-circle moment, actress Christa B. Allen, who played the 13-year-old version of Jenna Rink in the film, officially turned 30 herself.

“Look who’s 30! The OG Jenna Rink!” Garner wrote on Instagram. “Happy birthday, @christaallen!”

