Jennifer Coolidge, Kristin Chenoweth gush over Ariana Grande: “Her take on things is so advanced”

Jennifer Coolidge is having a moment, taking home the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards for her standout role in HBO’s The White Lotus. But to hear Jennifer tell it, she owes much of her current success to Ariana Grande.

Speaking to ET Canada about being included in one of Ariana’s music videos, the Legally Blonde star gushed, “That sort of changed a lot for me sort of overnight. I love that girl. She is someone that is such an unusual story because she’s this very, very old person in a very young body.”

“Her take on things is so advanced,” Jennifer added. “I don’t really know how to explain her. I have never met anyone like her in my life.”

About four years ago, after Ariana did a spot-on imitation of Coolidge on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress reached out to her, which led to Coolidge getting cast in the video for Ari’s hit “thank u, next.” Jennifer and Ari have been friends ever since; in fact, Ari dressed up as Jennifer’s Best In Show character last Halloween.

And Coolidge isn’t the only veteran actress who’s singing Ariana’s praises. Monday on Live with Kelly & Ryan, Kristin Chenoweth talked about Ariana starring in the upcoming film version of Wicked, playing the part of Glinda, the role Kristin originated on Broadway.

Describing herself and Ariana as very close, Kristin, who’s known Ari since she was 10, said, “I didn’t have children, but I feel like I have a couple out there. I’m just so proud of her.”

(A previous version of this story published on 1/18/23 misspelled Kristin Chenoweth’s name in the headline. The text above has been updated to correct the error.)

