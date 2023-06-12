Meghan Lane Jennifer Aniston Wants People To Stop This Backhanded Compliment Share: Yahoo!Jennifer Aniston did an interview with VOGUE and in it they cover her routine, fitness and she reveals something people say a lot that drives her NUTS. When people say quote, “You look great for your age.” She says quote, “That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age… I don’t even understand what it means. I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s; I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100% better.” AMEN.