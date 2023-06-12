Meghan Lane

Jennifer Aniston Wants People To Stop This Backhanded Compliment

Jennifer Aniston did an interview with VOGUE and in it they cover her routine, fitness and she reveals something people say a lot that drives her NUTS. When people say quote, “You look great for your age.” She says quote, “That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age… I don’t even understand what it means. I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s; I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100% better.” AMEN. 