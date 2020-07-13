Jennifer Aniston To Be Godmother Of Katy & Orlando’s Baby

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have chosen Jennifer Aniston as their daughter’s godmother.
Ummmmm, did you even realize they were all that close? I didn’t know until today.
The couple cried as they asked Aniston to do them the honor and according to The Sun, ‘[Jennifer] is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her,’ as well.
Katy and Jennifer have been friends for over a decade and they even both dated John Mayer for a period of time.
Jennifer is also the godmother to Friends co-star Courtney Cox’s 16-year-old daughter, CoCo.
How did you choose your child’s godparents?